SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested this morning as the result of an investigation into a hit-and-run murder that happened during Halloween a year ago.

Donald R. Pierce, Jr., 49, of Rogersville, was charged on Sept. 30 of 2022 in connection to a murder on Halloween of 2021. A warrant was put out for his arrest.

According to a probable cause statement, a crash around 8 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2021, killed a woman. Linda J. Ward died in the passenger seat of the 2018 Honda Pilot driven by her husband. The press release said that the Pilot was struck head-on by Pierce’s 2016 Chevrolet Silverado.

Pierce was allegedly traveling north on West Bypass when he crossed the concrete median and started to drive on the wrong side of the road. Ward’s husband survived his serious injuries, but she died at the scene of the crash.

The Silverado had two other 911 calls about it that morning with people reporting a possible DWI. Witnesses driving ahead of the Silverado on West Bypass before the crash said it was repeatedly swerving.

The median was 8 inches tall and popped all of the Silverado’s tires. There was no evidence that the driver of the truck ever made an attempt to brake.

Pierce was taken to a hospital for his injuries. He said he did not remember the crash. Blood tests found methamphetamine in his system.

Between 1993 and 2009, Pierce has 23 administrative actions against his driver’s license. He has had four DWIs and two convictions for possession of a controlled substance. His jail and prison sentences have been suspended six times.

Pierce was charged with four felonies: second-degree murder, DWI causing a death of a non-passenger, chronic DWI, and DWI causing serious physical injury. Pierce also received a misdemeanor charge of driving without insurance.