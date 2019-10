TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A Texas County man is charged in the death of a man whose body was found Thursday, Oct. 10.

Police say 21-year-old Michael Nugent killed 30-year-old Crue Ridenoure with a weapon.

According to Missouri CaseNet, Nugent is charged with first-degree murder, Unlawful Use of Weapon, and Armed Criminal Action.

The victim was able to provide authorities with information before he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.