Man charged with felony child abuse of four-month-old girl pleaded guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield man has pleaded guilty to felony child abuse.

Michael Brummer, 33, was charged in 2016 when police were called to a home where they found a four-month-old infant in critical condition. First responders noticed bruises on her abdomen, cheek and right jaw.

Doctors discovered more injuries at the hospital and said the injuries were consistent with violent shaking of a baby.

Brummer was scheduled to be sentenced yesterday, but that information has not yet been provided.

Brummer initially claimed the injuries were caused when a dog jumped on him and he fell, saying the infant’s head could have hit his chest, causing injury. He is not the biological father of the injured child.

