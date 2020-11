CLAYTON, Mo. — A Clayton Missouri man is charged in the fatal beating of a 5-year-old boy.

Yoshuah Dallas, 24, is charged with killing the child while his mother was away giving birth to another child.

An autopsy showed the child died of blunt force trauma including a lacerated liver and a broken rib.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch says investigators were so shaken by the death that they are raising money with GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.