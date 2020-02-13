Man charged with fatal shooting after argument about a woman

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– Charging documents say a Kansas City man told police he fatally shot another man after arguing about a woman but claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Jackson County prosecutors announced Wednesday that 42-year-old Ronnie Steven Grady faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 44-year-old Michael Jones.

It wasn’t immediately known if Grady had an attorney.

Grady told police Jones was high on PCP and being belligerent. He told police he fired in self-defense when Jones reached back behind him, saying he “feared what the victim was capable of.”

