Man charged with catalytic converter theft

SPRINGFIELD, MO.- An Aurora, Missouri man has been charged with five counts of catalytic converter theft.

44-year-old Ronald Neal Willis has been charged with five counts of felony stealing of catalytic converters by Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson.

Officers were dispatched to Walmart on July first and found a catalytic converter, which was later determined to be stolen, in the hands of Ronald Willis.

According to a press release, On July 15, 2021, Officers responded to Sawyer Road in

Republic for a report of a past theft of catalytic converters. Detectives from the Republic

Police Department were later able to determine that the defendant had stolen those converters the night before.

Attorney Patterson reminds us that the felony complaint and the charges it contains are just allegations and that Ronald Willis is innocent until proven guilty in court.

The removal of a catalytic converter can only take only minutes. This disables the vehicle until it can be repaired. Repairs can cost thousands of dollars. Park in a well-lit area or secured garage to protect your vehicle.