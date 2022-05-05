CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo.– Charges of arson have been placed following the burning of a church in Cape Girardeau.

Christopher Scott Pritchard, 46, was charged with intentionally obstructing parishioners of the church from the free exercise of religion, and with using fire to commit a federal felony.

The burning happened in April 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. A suspect was arrested after the fire and nobody was injured in the burning.

If convicted, officials say Pritchard would face up to 20 years for obstructing parishioners and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison for using fire to commit a felony.