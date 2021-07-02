Man charged with 2nd-degree burglary Friday morning

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Grove, Oklahoma man was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree burglary and resisting arrest Friday morning in McDonald County.

According to the McDonald County Sherriff’s Office, a McDonald County deputy recognized a pickup truck near the Oklahoma state line that a security camera captured footage of during a burglary on Highway 43 north of Southwest City.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and female passenger.

During the conversation, the driver, 36-year-old Nathan A. Haury, climbed over the passenger and out the window and ran.

Delaware County, Oklahoma authorities helped find Haury and arrested him.

Haury is currently being held at the Delaware County Jail.