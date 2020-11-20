Man charged in the murder of a Texas County teen to be sentenced Friday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Andrew Vrba, the man found guilty of murdering a Texas County, Missouri teen in September of 2017, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday afternoon.

Vrba’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to be at 1:30 in Springfield. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and abandonment of a corpse in August 2020.

Vrba, along with three others, were charged in the murder of 17-year-old Joseph Steinfeld. Steinfeld identified as transgender.

According to a previous Ozarks First story, Steinfeld went by “Ally” and was planning to transition to a female, according to family members. Authorities allege he was stabbed to death and the remains burned.

According to court documents, Vrba tried to kill Steinfeld with poison, but the victim would not consume the substance, and so he killed the teen by stabbing. He also bragged to his associates about the slaying and said he had also gouged out Steinfeld’s eyes and stabbed him in the penis several times, according to a probable cause statement in the case.

