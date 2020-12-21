Man charged in Ozark “road rage” shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OZARK, Mo.- A man from Rogersville has been charged after shooting at another vehicle in a “road rage” incident.

The shooting happened December 16 when a black Chevrolet HHR, driven by 19-year-old Blake Doennig, shot at another car near the intersection of South Street and 9th Street.

Doennig has been charged with:

  • Three counts of first-degree assault
  • Three counts of armed criminal action
  • First-degree property damage

Doennig was arrested Saturday by Ozark Police and is currently in the Christian County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports
Putting The Ozarksfirst

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau