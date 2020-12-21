Man charged in Ozark “road rage” shooting

OZARK, Mo.- A man from Rogersville has been charged after shooting at another vehicle in a “road rage” incident.

The shooting happened December 16 when a black Chevrolet HHR, driven by 19-year-old Blake Doennig, shot at another car near the intersection of South Street and 9th Street.

Doennig has been charged with:

Three counts of first-degree assault

Three counts of armed criminal action

First-degree property damage

Doennig was arrested Saturday by Ozark Police and is currently in the Christian County Jail without bond.