Man charged in Laclede County homicide connected to cold case in Texas

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A homeless man charged in a Laclede County homicide has been charged in connection to a murder in Texas.

Dustin Lee Combs, 28, who has ties to Lebanon, was charged in the death of Mark Pitts in Laclede County in July of 2020. Combs has now been charged with murder in the first degree for a Texas cold case.

Investigators from Texas interviewed Combs in Laclede County last week in the death of Franklin Donald Cox. Combs confessed to the Texas murder.

“Combs is also a suspect in a beating and stabbing of an Arkansas man that occurred a few weeks prior to the murder of Mark Pitts,” Sheriff David Millsap said.