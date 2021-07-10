Man charged in Greene County shooting

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Authorities have arrested a man in a Greene County shooting Friday, July 9, that stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Elijah Ballard, 24, of Springfield, faces several criminal charges, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Greene County deputies initially responded to a home near South Strasburg Avenue and West Meadowmere Street for a domestic assault.

The sheriff’s office says two people were engaged in a confrontation near Farm Road 123 and Farm Road 146. One man was shot and Ballard escaped to a nearby wooded area.

According to authorities, the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

