Man charged in fire that killed brother’s girlfriend

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis man has been charged with intentionally setting a house fire in the Dutchtown neighborhood that killed his brother’s girlfriend.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 60-year-old Robert Voegtlin is charged with one county of first-degree arson causing serious injury or death.

The May 27 fire at Voegtlin’s duplex killed 47-year-old Stacy Sullivant, who was the girlfriend of Voegtlin’s brother.

Investigators say Voegtlin was motivated by revenge, but reports don’t detail why Voegtlin might have been seeking revenge.

Voegtlin is being held in jail without bond.