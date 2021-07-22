Man charged in drug trafficking conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man from Everton pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine in the Springfield area.

Cheyenne W. Conn, 45-years-old, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The drug-trafficking conspiracy went on from November 2016 to September 2018 when Conn transported about ten pounds of methamphetamine weekly by vehicle from California to the Springfield area.

He then distributed the methamphetamine to other dealers in the conspiracy.

Conn was arrested in November of 2016 when Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a truck swerving across lanes and people throwing objects.

Deputies found the truck, driven by Conn. He jumped out the window and was detained.

A passenger continued to drive the truck.

Deputies later found the truck in a ditch.

A deputy searched the truck and found a semi-automatic pistol and 4.27 grams of methamphetamine.

In December 2016, law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant at Conn’s residence and found 15 grams of methamphetamine. Fifteen grams is considered a distributive amount.

Conn was arrested during a traffic stop in Oldham County, Tex. in December 2017, where a sheriff’s deputy found a bag that contained 6.27 grams of methamphetamine, which is also a distributive amount.

The deputy then searched Conn’s vehicle and found a bag containing a large amount of money, a hypodermic needle with a useable amount of methamphetamine, and a 9mm pistol magazine.

Conn is one of 12 defendants who have pleaded guilty in this case.

Conn is subject to a sentence of at least ten years in federal prison without parole and up to life in prison without parole.