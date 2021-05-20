Man charged in connection to Kum and Go shooting Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- John Hilt, the suspect in a shooting at a Kum & Go Tuesday afternoon, has been charged.

Hilt is facing:

Two counts of first-degree assault

Five counts of armed criminal action

Vehicle hijacking

First-degree kidnapping

First-degree robbery

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Hilt was spotted by Springfield Police detectives at the Kum & Go at 3445 E. Kearney. The detectives tried to contact Hilt and arrest him. He displayed a gun and fired shots at the detectives. Two detectives returned fire at Hilt, who then fled in the same vehicle.

The vehicle then went to the Welcome Inn on E. Evergreen, where authorities set up a perimeter and Hilt was taken into custody. He had a gunshot wound in his neck and arm from the shooting at the Kum & Go. These injuries were non-life-threatening.

Hilt was also named as a person of interest in a homicide that happened on May 17.

Hilt has outstanding warrants from Christian County for resisting arrest. Court documents say he is being held in the Greene County jail without bond.