Man charged in Bois D’Arc domestic shooting that sent him and an elderly woman to the hospital

BOIS D’ARC, Mo.- A man has been charged after a shooting last week that sent two to the hospital.

Court documents say 33-year-old Steven Burgess has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to Greene County deputies, a call taker said they heard a gunshot in the background of a domestic disturbance call at 4:26 p.m. happening at the 12,000 block of W. Farm Road 124.

A probable cause statement from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says that while deputies were heading to the scene, they learned a female had possibly shot a man in the chest and that an 82-year-old female had been hit in the face with a walker.

Deputies made contact with the caller, identified as J.B. and said Burgess was armed with a shotgun. J.B. told authorities she had shot Burgess in the chest. J.B. told deputies she and others fled to a neighbors house for safety. The P.C. statement says J.B.’s grandmother was still inside the home.

When deputies arrived at Farm Road 124, they found Burgess lying on the ground hear a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his chest. Deputies also noticed he had a .308 rifle in his hand. He was then taken into custody and given immediate medical attention.

Court documents say the grandmother, identified as J.R., was found inside the home with severe trauma on the right side of her face. Authorities transported J.R. to a hospital for medical attention.

Authorities say while at the hospital, J.R. said Burgess became upset and assaulted her. She continued to tell authorities she uses a walker for mobility, and Burgess took it away, causing J.R. to fall. J.R. told authorities J.B. came to her defense but then left the home with her two children because Burgess had found a shotgun.

According to the P.C. statement, J.R. said Burgess then intentionally hit J.R. in the face with the walker, approached her with the shotgun, and pointed it at her. J.R. told authorities the shotgun was so close to her she was able to touch it in an effort to point it away from her. Almost immediately after that, Burgess fired a round that went right above her head.

An investigator with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office reached out to J.B. She told him that Burgess had been drinking and knew because of his slurred speech and behavior. J.B. told the investigator that when Burgess arrived at the home, he got the vehicle stuck in the snow then went inside the house.

J.B. said she went outside to help get the vehicle out of the snow, but she heard screams for help from inside a few moments later.

J.B. told the investigator she saw one of her children standing outside yelling something like, “(blank) is trying to kill us.”

The P.C. statement says J.B. then ran inside and found J.R. on the floor; she heard J.R. say, “Why Steven?”

“J.B. said she looked at Burgess and made a comment about how he had now ruined everything, to which he quickly left the living room and went towards their bedroom,” court documents say.

J.B. told the investigator she felt that Burgess was going to get a gun, so she went and grabbed a 9mm from her purse. J.B. ran back to J.R. and noticed Burgess had the shotgun. J.R. told J.B. to take the kids and leave. J.B. heard a gunshot from inside the home and assumed Burgess had shot J.R.

According to court documents, J.B. told the investigator she saw Burgess leave the home holding a scoped .308 rifle. J.B. said Burgess approached the vehicle J.B., and the kids were in and tried opening the drivers’ door, but it was locked. Burgess then stepped back and aimed the rifle at one of the children in the car. J.B. told the investigator she feared for her child’s safety and opened the car door and fired one shot at Burgess with her pistol. J.B. said she and the kids then fled the car and went to the neighbor’s house, where they waited for law enforcement.

One day after the shooting, Friday, February 19, the investigator with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office went to the hospital to speak with Burgess. According to court documents, Burgess told the investigator he was heavily intoxicated and didn’t remember much of anything from the day before. Burgess told the investigator he had been drinking with his boss, then drove home where he thought he got into an argument with his family. Burgess said he did remember firing a shotgun at the bed in the house.

“I (the investigator) asked Burgess why he had a shotgun and fired it; he shook his head and said, ‘I don’t know.’ Burgess said he also remembered seeing J.R. laying on the ground in the house, however, was unsure of what exactly happened. Burgess said he must have moved past her at some point which probably knocked her over,” the P.C. statement says.

When the investigator asked why he pointed a gun at one of the children, Burgess began crying and said he didn’t remember and that he has a drinking problem and suffers from anger issues.