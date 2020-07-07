Man charged in attack on child dancer captured on Facebook

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Social media site and messaging services Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram will suspend processing law enforcement requests for user data in Hong Kong, as they assess the impact of the new national security law enacted in the city last week. Facebook and its popular messaging app subsidiary WhatsApp said in separate statements Monday, July 6, 2020, that they would pause the review of government requests for user data in Hong Kong, “pending further assessment of the National Security Law, including formal human rights due diligence and consultations with international human rights experts. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

MISSOURI.– Authorities are looking for a Missouri man who is accused of punching a 12-year-old street performer in the head in an attack that was captured on Facebook Live and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Cedric Charles Moore Jr., 27, of Cape Girardeau was charged Monday with one count each of first-degree child endangerment and second-degree assault.

The arrest warrant sets bond at $50,000 cash-only. Police said in a Facebook post that the Friday night attack in the city’s downtown was “completely unprovoked.”

The post said officers have been to the suspect’s home and other places he frequents but that his friends and family aren’t cooperating.