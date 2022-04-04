SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man named Darius Adams is arrested and booked in the Greene County Jail as a suspect in two shooting cases in the Springfield area.

The Springfield Police Department said that on August 18, 2021, officers were sent to South National Avenue at Cox Health Plans due to 911 calls reporting gunshots. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the facility. The victim survived their serious injuries and was eventually released from the hospital.

On December 4, 2021, Springfield police officers went to a building on South Fremont Avenue over gunshot calls, similar to the calls officials got during the shooting in August. Officers found a victim on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Trevor Hale, 41, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Adams, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

Detectives are continuing to investigate these two separate shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).