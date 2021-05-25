Man charged for stealing air conditioner units, targeted churches and a fire department

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo.- An Eldon man has been charged after stealing air conditioner units from the Raymondville and Licking area on May 20 and May 21.

Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey says 42-year-old Phillip D. Giller targeted two churches and a volunteer fire department. Giller has been charged with institutional vandalism and stealing of $750 or more.

Authorities found stolen items in his car along with receipts from scrap metal businesses consistent with the thefts.

Giller is being held in the Texas County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.