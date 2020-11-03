Man charged for domestic assault, driving while intoxicated in Camdenton

CAMDENTON, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says a man from Columbia, Missouri, is in custody with several charges.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on Sunday, Nov. 1, and discovered the suspect left in a vehicle with two children.

The Sheriff’s Office says the male was expected to be intoxicated. Kevin Huckabee, 35, was eventually found and taken into custody by deputies and the children were found safe.

Huckabee was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated. His bond is set at $30,000.