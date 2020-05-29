Man charged after shooting outside Springfield karaoke bar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield man charged after firing shots outside a local karaoke bar in the early morning of May 27.

Michael Melvin John Menke was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement, when Springfield police arrived at Friend’s karaoke Bar, they found Menke held down by another male outside the building.

The owner of Friend’s karaoke Bar says that an employee pushed Menke to get him to leave the bar causing him to fall and hit his head. Menke then got up, left the bar, and went to his vehicle. A few employees followed Menke to his car because they were afraid he was going to get in his car and drive away while being intoxicated.

Menke got in the driver’s seat of this vehicle, stuck a firearm out the window, and shot three or four times.

According to a witness, Menke had been in an altercation inside the bar with the DJ, and the DJ pushed him. Menke then tripped over his feet, fell to the ground, hit his head, and lost consciousness. When Menke woke up, he left the building angry.

The witness says Menke then went to his vehicle and stuck the firearm out the car and started shooting. He told Menke to drop the gun. Menke drove off and crashed his vehicle. The witness grabbed his gun from his vehicle and told Menke to exit the car. He hit Menke on the head a few times to get him to stop fighting until police arrived.

Another witness told police that she saw Menke open his car door and grab a black firearm. He pointed it up in the arm and fired one shot, then pointed it at the building and fired once.

Officers located a black .40 caliber Kahr inside Menke’s vehicle. The firearm had one round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine.

No damage of gunshots were found on or in the building.

Menke later said he did not remember what happened the night of the shooting. He said he remembered drinking at the bar, and his next memory was in the hospital.

No one was injured during the incident.

Menke has a hearing scheduled for June 5, 2020, at 8 a.m.