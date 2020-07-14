Man charged after driving vehicle into building in Texas County

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — A Mountain Grove man is charged after hitting a building with his car on July 10, 2020.

Texas County deputies say they were dispatched to a business on Highway 60 between Dunn and Mountain Grove due to a report of an intoxicated driver trying to drive into the building.

Deputies requested assistance from the Mountain Grove Police Department. The police officers arrived first at the scene and were able to detain the suspect named Joseph Ross, 34.

According to the business employees, Ross went inside the building and was asked to leave when he started yelling and arguing with other customers.

When Ross left the building, he got into a Ford truck, drove over the sidewalk and hit the building.

Customers and employees say Ross continued to rev the engine of the vehicle he was in and feared he would drive into the building again.

Deputies say Ross showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for assault and driving while intoxicated.

Ross is now at the Texas County Jail on a $500,000 bond and is charged with 1st-degree assault and driving while intoxicated by a prosecuting attorney.