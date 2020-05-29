Man charged after bomb threat that caused Wal-Mart evacuation

REPUBLIC, Mo.– Republic man has been charged after being involved in a bomb threat at the Republic Walmart.

Christopher Henderson, 28, is charged with third-degree terrorist threat. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Around 50 employees, as well as customers, were evacuated from the Republic Walmart after a bomb threat on May 27, around 5:30 p.m.

Republic police, fire department, and the bomb squad responded and went inside the store to track the movement of the person who made the threat.

No bomb was found inside the building, however, the public information officer in Republic, Mike Landis, says one employee of Walmart was placed in custody.

Employees were allowed back in the store around 7:45 p.m., and the store re-opened May 28 at 7 a.m.