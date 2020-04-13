Man charged after being involved in robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A Springfield area man has been charged after allegedly being involved in a robbery.

Erick Garcia was charged with four counts of first-degree robbery, one count armed criminal action, and one count of first-degree assault – serious physical injury or special victim.

According to the probable cause statement, a witness, Garcia’s friend, told officers that he and Garcia met at Grant Beach Park located at 1401 n. Main.

The witness said when he arrived at the park are spotted Garcia and four or five other black men exiting their vehicle. The witness said Garica and the other men then surrounded his car and opened all the doors.

The witness had two other people in the vehicle with him.

Garcia then aimed a gun at his friend and told him to give him all his belongings. The witness did as Garcia asked and gave up his wallet and phone. The two passengers also gave up their personal belongings.

Garcia and the other men left the area.

The witness sais he found his phone at the intersection of Divison and Kansas later using the “Find my iPhone” app.

Police say Garcia is also a suspect in another robbery.