MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — A Mountain Home man is charged with internet stalking after allegedly setting up a meeting with a 14-year-old boy to engage in sexual activity.

Police said 35-year-old Michael Johnson thought he was meeting a teenager, but it turned out to be an Arkansas state trooper posing as a teenager.

The trooper had engaged in internet conversation with Johnson who subsequently propositioned him to meet in Mountian Home to engage in sex.

Johnson is being held on bond.