WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. – A Seymour man is accused of stealing a trash truck and assaulting the driver early in the morning of June 8.

David Farley, 32-years-old, is charged with Vehicle Hijacking and 3rd-degree Assault after he assaulted the driver of a trash truck and then tried to escape by driving the truck away.

When Farley was not able to drive the truck, he ran on foot, and deputies, including a k9 Mick, and a detective from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office arrested him.

Farley is being held at the Wright County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.