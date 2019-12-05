Man badly hurt in fire, day after woman killed at same home

ST LOUIS, Mo (AP).– The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating a house fire that critically injured a man one day after a woman was shot to death inside the same home.

Twenty-year-old Johanna Kimple was killed Wednesday during an argument at the home in north St. Louis County.

Nineteen-year-old Javion Smith is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

St. Louis County police say someone dropped off a male burn victim with life-threatening injuries at a hospital early Thursday. He was burned at the same home where the shooting occurred.