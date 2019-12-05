1  of  3
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Ansonia PD issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old 2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

Man badly hurt in fire, day after woman killed at same home

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gateway Arch St. Louis_1451912822025.jpg

ST LOUIS, Mo (AP).– The St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating a house fire that critically injured a man one day after a woman was shot to death inside the same home.

Twenty-year-old Johanna Kimple was killed Wednesday during an argument at the home in north St. Louis County.

Nineteen-year-old Javion Smith is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

St. Louis County police say someone dropped off a male burn victim with life-threatening injuries at a hospital early Thursday. He was burned at the same home where the shooting occurred.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories