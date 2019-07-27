Breaking News
Man arrested in Springfield for fatal motor vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to the Springfield Police, a car suspected to be involved in a fatality crash has lead to the arrest of 27-year-old Shannon J. Shaffer.

On July 26, the Springfield police located a Ford Escape that was believed to be involved in the theft of a budget rental truck that was subsequently involved in a fatal crash that happened at Campbell Avenue and Republic Road on July 18.

The charges filed are for 2nd Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Assault, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, 1st Degree Tampering and Driving while License Revoked with no bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone who has information should call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or call Crime Stoppers at 417-869 8477.

