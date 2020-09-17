Man arrested in Phelps County over sexual abuse investigation

PHELPS COUNTY, M0. — A Phelps County man has been arrested Thursday, Sept. 17, after being identified as a suspect of a sexual abuse complaint.

According to the department, a complaint was received on Aug. 12, 2020, alleging two juvenile males were being sexually abused in Phelps County between June 2020 and August 2020.

An investigation by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division identified Benjamin Daniel, 20, as the suspect.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department says Daniel was arrested for three counts of statutory sodomy on a person less than 12 years old and one count of second degree child molestation.

Daniel is being held at the Phelps County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

If you have any information on this investigation, you are asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at (573) 426-3860.