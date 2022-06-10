ROLLA, Mo. – Rolla Police officers responded to a reported assault at about 2 am on June 9.

According to a release from the Rolla Police Department, a woman reported that her 75-year-old neighbor had entered her home and tried to smother her with a pillow while she was sleeping.

The woman said she was able to stop the man after a struggle and the man eventually left her apartment.

Detectives with the Rolla Police Department later located and arrested the suspect, Glenn Russell.

Russell is being held in the Phelps County Jail with no bond and is charged with 1st-degree assault.