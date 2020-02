NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. — A dog was put down after he had been stabbed through the head with a stick sharpened like a spear.

The dog was found lying in a pool of blood in Newton County, Arkansas.

Police were called to the home when a child came home and heard screaming.

When officers arrived, they saw blood droplets and a large pool of blood on the porch.

The dog was put down on the scene.

36-year-old Benjamin Henson was arrested for aggravated cruelty to animals.