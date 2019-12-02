Man arrested for sodomy charges after being spotted on a Facebook page

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Willow Springs is facing attempted rape and sodomy charges.

The Douglas County sheriff made the arrest after seeing the man, Kristopher Lenon, on a local facebook page.

Lenon is charged with second degree attempted statutory rape and second degree attempted statutory sodomy.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested him after seeing him on the ‘417 Predator Hunters’ Facebook page.

The members of ‘417 Predator Hunters’ are adults who pretend to be underage on dating apps hoping to catch who they believe may be predators.

