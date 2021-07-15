Man arrested for fatal shooting at a Springfield Walmart released without charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A man arrested after a fatal shooting at a Springfield Walmart location on Wednesday has been released from custody without charges.

According to Springfield Police, the man was delivering pharmaceuticals to the pharmacy at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at Glenstone and Bennett. He had been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, but was released Thursday after prosecutors declined to charge him.

The Bentonville, Ark., man reportedly shot and killed 33-year-old Tanner L. Stichka after Stichka approached his van and an altercation occurred. Police still are unsure of what led to the conflict.

