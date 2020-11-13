Man arrested after kidnapping a woman and leading Bolivar Police on a chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Springfield man is in custody in Polk County after leading Bolivar Police on a chase from Bolivar to Springfield Friday morning.

According to a press release from Lt. Roger Barron, Bolivar Police got a call around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a possible abduction in Bolivar. A female told employees she was being held against her will.

The employees then called authorities, and Bolivar Police found the car and attempted to stop it, but the driver headed south on Missouri Highway 13 towards Springfield.

The release states the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed spike strips before the suspect entered Springfield, and the strips worked.

Lt. Barron says the suspect is a 41-year-old man from Springfield. The man was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and is awaiting formal charges in Polk County. Authorities say the woman was unharmed.