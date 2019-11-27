Man arrested after holding homeowner at gunpoint

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man is under arrest after the Christian County Sheriff’s Office was able to end a chase in northeast Springfield Tuesday.

The chase began after the man allegedly broke into a home near Nixa and held the homeowner at gunpoint

The suspect later left and the victim gave deputies a vehicle description. The vehicle was later found and deputies chased it all the way up Highway 65 into Springfield.

The sheriff, Brad Cole, was able to stop the car near the Harter House on the east gate.

The suspect got out of the car and after an altercation was able to arrest the suspect.

The sheriff did suffer minor injuries during the altercation but after a visit to the hospital is doing fine.