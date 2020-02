STOUTLAND, Mo. – New information on a man charged with bringing a gun near school buses in Stoutland, Missouri.

The Camden County Sheriff says 34-year-old Christopher Plotner was blocking buses from leaving for their morning routes.

Deputies then arrested Plotner and took his gun away.

No one was hurt.

But Plotner actually tried to run away when being booked into the county jail.

He didn’t get far and is now behind bars.