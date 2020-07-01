Man and woman who led police on hour-long pursuit were wanted in at least three counties

We now have answers about why a man led police on a long pursuit that you saw only on Fox 2 Monday: Why he was running, and who was with him.

Court records reveal that the man who led police on a pursuit through the St. Louis Metro Area has been in repeated trouble with drugs.

Police say 31-year-old Dustin Schlemmer was behind the wheel. Officers say he took over driving from 29-year-old Mauderie Forbes who started out behind the wheel Monday afternoon. Both were wanted on drug charges in several counties in both Missouri and Illinois.

You could only see the pursuit on Fox 2 from Bommarito Automotive Skyfox. It began near Columbia, IL when Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted an aggressive driver with a license plate that did not match the vehicle. The driver refused to stop and we picked up the action in St. Louis. The pursuit crossed several counties as it travelled interstates 70, 170, 270 and I-44. We could sometimes see the driver, Schlemmer, smoking and making motions to his female passenger as he swerved in and out of traffic. At one point he crossed a median where he would drive the wrong way. He also partially evaded several spike strips.

At least one of those spike strips did do damage that would eventually end the pursuit. Schlemmer dragged one of the strips that appeared to damage his left front tire. We watched him lose that tire and then continue to drive on his rim.

More than one hour after the pursuit began, Schlemmer drove onto the grass at East Central College in Union, MO. He hit the curb and jumped out to where officers arrested him.

Schlemmer now faces additional felony charges for “aggravated fleeing and eluding.”

Forbes was wanted for drug and forgery charges and now faces a new charge for “unlawful possession of Xanax.”

Driver Schlemmer was wanted on drug charges in two Illinois counties. He was sentenced to a year in prison on a drug case in 2013 and currently faces charges for driving without insurance, retail theft and drug possession, in addition to his new charges for the pursuit.