Man admits attempted arson at Planned Parenthood clinic

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
planned parenthood knwa graphic_1451398975928.png

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a man has admitted he tried to burn down a Planned Parenthood clinic in Missouri because it provides reproductive services.

Forty-two-year-old Wesley Brian Kaster, of Columbia, pleaded guilty Thursday to maliciously using explosive materials to damage a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance and to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

Prosecutors say Kaster broke the glass front door of the Columbia Health Center and threw a “Molotov cocktail-type device” inside on Feb. 10.

The clinic’s sprinkler system extinguished the blaze. Firefighters found two buckets containing gasoline and the remains of the device inside the business.

No one was injured.

Kaster has remained in federal custody without bond since his arrest March 2. No sentencing date has been set.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories