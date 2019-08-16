Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Man admits arson conspiracy in Independence

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
arson generic_1490402325762.jpg

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) – A 46-year-old Independence man has admitted he was hired to burn down a store by a man trying to settle a grievance with a former employee.

Randall Eugene Yeager Jr., pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in an arson conspiracy.

Yeager said he was hired on two occasions to damage Bobby Jackson’s Trading, a gold-buying business in Independence. He drove a stolen Jeep into the business in July 2017, causing $10,000 in damage. And he set fire to the store in August 2017, causing about $5,000 in damage.

The Kansas City Star reports William Josephn Reneau, owner of Gold Rush Exchange, is charged with hiring Yeager. Prosecutors say Reneau was trying to settle a grievance with the owner of Bobby Jackson’s, who previously worked for Reneau. That case is pending.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now