Man accused of skipping seizure meds before deadly crash

The Associated Press

OZARK, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man accused of skipping his seizure medication and drinking a cocktail before causing a fatal motorcycle crash has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Forty-nine-year-old Douglas Dale also was charged this month with two counts of assault in the March 2019 crash that killed 67-year-old James Roe and seriously injured two other motorcyclists. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Dale allegedly told investigators he had a seizure while driving, causing him to cross the median on U.S. 65 near Highlandville and hit a group of motorcyclists.

