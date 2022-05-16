CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – The man accused in the death of a Camden County man in 2021 has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter and has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Timothy Evans, 34, had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dennis Born, 63, at Born’s home on Thousand Oaks Drive. He also was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and first-degree tampering.

The judge also sentenced Evans to 15 years on the drug charge and seven years for tampering.

According to a probable cause statement, Born was found dead on Feb. 27, 2021, in a detached garage near the home where he lived with his mother, who authorities say discovered the body.

Investigators say the door to the garage appeared to have been forced open, as the lock was damaged. Suspected narcotics were found as well.

An autopsy corroborated witness testimony that Born had died of an overdose of fentanyl which the witness said Evans injected into Born at Born’s request. Authorities say Evans is a known drug dealer and user of both methamphetamine and fentanyl.