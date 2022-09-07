CAULFIELD, Mo. – A man is facing charges after an argument ended in an injury-causing crash at a ranch in Ozark County, Missouri over Labor Day Weekend.

The Ozark County Sheriff said in a Facebook post that on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, someone called for help from Cloud 9 Ranch and said a suspect ran into at least two people with an off-road vehicle and then drove away.

When first responders arrived at the ranch, they found two people were seriously hurt. One person was unconscious and the other had injuries to their legs. Those victims were taken to the hospital, but it turned out the suspect also needed medical attention after crashing the off-road vehicle nearby.

Deputies found out, according to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, that the suspect, Trevor White, had been arguing with the victims. Deputies said this led White to intentionally run the off-road vehicle into a crowd of about 30 people while driving fast, hitting at least two and running over one person.

Doctors evaluated White at a hospital and he was released and arrested. White was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He is scheduled to be in court for a bond reduction hearing on Sept. 13.