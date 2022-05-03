LINN CREEK, Mo. — Camden County deputies have arrested Ryan Pierce, the man accused of biting off a man’s ear in Miller County in April.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies were called to a home in Linn Creek to respond to a disturbance. Dispatchers were told a man was on the property who was not supposed to be there.

It turns out that man was Pierce. Deputies said at first when they got to the Linn Creek home, Pierce gave them the wrong name and birthday, but he eventually admitted he was the man they were looking for. Deputies arrested him.

Pierce was charged with first-degree assault on Sunday, April 24 after allegedly biting off a man’s ear, along with first-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

Pierce was booked into the Camden County jail and is being held on a warrant from Miller County.