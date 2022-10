BERRYVILLE, Ark. — A man was killed after he drove into a trailer and got pinned in Berryville, Arkansas.

Bruce Wood, 80, of Berryville was southbound on Highway 21 North headed toward County Road 461 in Carroll County around 6:31 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 18.

His 2010 Ford traveled off of the roadway to the right and hit a trailer that was parked on the side of the roadway. Wood’s vehicle was pinned under the trailer and he died at the scene.