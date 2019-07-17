Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Maker Camp at the Library Station July 17

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Grant Will Help Springfield Library's Summer Reading Program_988219519685969870

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Children who like to build, hack and create and are in grades first through sixth are invited to attend makers day camp at the Library Station.

The Springfield Greene County Library district will be hosting their “maker camp” at the library station located at 2535 N. Kansas Expressway, beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday July 17.

Kids attending will be able to participate in surprise projects and challenges.

A parent or legal-guardian signed waiver is required for some of the projects.

For more information visit http://thelibrary.org/press/index.cfm.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now