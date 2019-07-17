Maker Camp at the Library Station July 17

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Children who like to build, hack and create and are in grades first through sixth are invited to attend makers day camp at the Library Station.

The Springfield Greene County Library district will be hosting their “maker camp” at the library station located at 2535 N. Kansas Expressway, beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday July 17.

Kids attending will be able to participate in surprise projects and challenges.

A parent or legal-guardian signed waiver is required for some of the projects.

For more information visit http://thelibrary.org/press/index.cfm.