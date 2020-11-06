Major construction on I-44 complete, all lanes open for traffic

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Construction on Interstate 44 near Sarcoxie and Halltown finished ahead of schedule and traffic can flow normally in each direction.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says the full completion date is set for Dec. 15, 2021. However, the major bridgework of the project is complete six weeks ahead of schedule.

Occasional lane closings may happen for minor lane work and clean-up until the project is fully complete.

MoDOT says this is a part of I-44 Project Bridge Rebuild.