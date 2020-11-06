Major construction on I-44 complete, all lanes open for traffic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

SARCOXIE, Mo. — Construction on Interstate 44 near Sarcoxie and Halltown finished ahead of schedule and traffic can flow normally in each direction.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says the full completion date is set for Dec. 15, 2021. However, the major bridgework of the project is complete six weeks ahead of schedule.

Occasional lane closings may happen for minor lane work and clean-up until the project is fully complete.

MoDOT says this is a part of I-44 Project Bridge Rebuild.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now