Maintaining Missouri’s bridges

Mo. — You have heard a lot over the last year from Missouri lawmakers about funding for infrastructure but a big part of that centers around bridges.

MoDOT maintains about 10,400 bridges, and 900 of them are rated as in poor condition.

Here in Southwest Missouri, 200 of our bridges are in that poor category.

eleven hundred bridges statewide have also decayed to the point they now have new weight restrictions.

The agency is now trying a new approach to bridge building in some areas that could cost less and be longer-lasting.

Watch the video above to hear the full story.