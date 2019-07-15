Lyndon’s Law strengthens ‘hit a worker, lose your license’ regulations

MISSOURI – The law regulating drivers license forfeiture for hitting a worker or emergency responder in Missouri will be getting stronger after the passage of Lyndon’s Law.

Governor Parson signed the bill last Tuesday. The bill is named after Lyndon Ebker, a MoDOT worker who was struck by a car and died while on the job.

Lyndon’s Law will allow the Missouri Department of Revenue to revoke your license if it’s determined you were negligent in striking a worker in a work zone.

Ebker’s family has been working towards strengthening the law after Lyndon passed away. The bill was also a top priority for MoDOT in the legislative session.

“We’re showing everyone in the state and even like those that don’t live in the state that these people are important. that they are people we’re not just going to sit by and let there be a law with millions of loopholes in it,” Nicole Herbel, Ebker’s daughter, said. “We’ve tightened it up because they matter; they are someone’s family member so it is a preventative measure when you look at it that way it’s about awareness.”

Nicole says the fight for highway worker safety doesn’t end here. She plans on starting a foundation to advocate for safety on highways and work zones.

“The other stuff I have planned isn’t just a dream,” Nicole said. “This is just a stepping stone to all this other stuff we want to do.”