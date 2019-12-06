1  of  3
Lyft driver charged with raping rider in June

FILE – This March 29, 2019, file photo shows a sign for Lyft in Los Angeles. Lyft is reporting strong revenue growth but deep losses in its second quarter, a trend that it has so far been unable to reverse. The ride-hailing company on Wednesday, Aug. 7, posted revenue of $867.3 million, up 72% from the same time last year. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

ST LOUIS, Mo (AP).– A driver for a ride-hailing company Lyft has been charged with raping an intoxicated woman after picking her up in downtown St. Louis.

Fifty-three-year-old Larry Donnell Ward, of St. Peters, was charged Thursday with first-degree rape and kidnapping.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records. His bond is set at $100,000 cash. Court documents say Ward sexually assaulted the woman in June after turning off off his ride-sharing location software and deviating from the route to the woman’s requested destination.

A rape kit was tested and the results matched Ward’s DNA. He no longer works for Lyft.

