Lyft driver charged with raping rider in June

ST LOUIS, Mo (AP).– A driver for a ride-hailing company Lyft has been charged with raping an intoxicated woman after picking her up in downtown St. Louis.
Fifty-three-year-old Larry Donnell Ward, of St. Peters, was charged Thursday with first-degree rape and kidnapping.
No attorney is listed for him in online court records. His bond is set at $100,000 cash. Court documents say Ward sexually assaulted the woman in June after turning off off his ride-sharing location software and deviating from the route to the woman’s requested destination.
A rape kit was tested and the results matched Ward’s DNA. He no longer works for Lyft.