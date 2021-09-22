Lutie School District suspends in-person learning due to COVID-19 cases

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. – The Lutie School District has decided to suspend in-person learning for the next two weeks.

According to the Ozark County Health Department, the closure is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. School officials hope the closure will prevent the spread of the virus.

“If you or a member of your family is connected with the school, please monitor for signs and symptoms of illness. Self-quarantining means that you do not go shopping, to ballgames, etc. If you have questions or believe that you are a close contact to a positive case, you may call us at the Health Department for further guidance,” the Facebook post says.

The Health Department urges Ozark County residents to monitor symptoms and not assume you have allergies or a cold since there are a lot of viruses going around.

The Ozark County Health Department offers free testing Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.